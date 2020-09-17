Border killing, abduction of Bangladeshis dominate BGB-BSF talks

BGB chief major general Md Shafeenul Islam leads a 13-member team in the conference while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana leads a six-member delegation on their respective sides at the conference at Bangladesh border guards Pilkhana headquarters.

According to the statement two sides discussed as well issues relating to construction of different structures within 150 yards of the border, embankment protection of common rivers in bordering areas and construction of gallery at Banglabandha Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The ICP gallery is meant to allow people to witness joint retreat marking ceremonial lowering of national flags of the two countries.

It said the two sides also discussed the routine issues of joint patrol as part of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), regular meetings between regional and frontier level officers, hill flying trainings and carrying out operations in hilly areas and increased BGB-BSF communications.

BGB described the talks as a four-day conference, beginning yesterday, but said the formal talks started today and added that it is set to be wrapped up on Saturday with signing of Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).

BGB’s additional DGs, officials from prime minister’s office (PMO), home ministry, foreign ministry, joint river commission (JRC) and land record and survey department were on Bangladesh side in the discussions while Indian home and external affairs ministry officials accompanied the BSF chief.