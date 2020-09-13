BGB-BSF border conference postponed

Prothom Alo English Desk
BGB-BSF border conference postponed

The border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has been postponed as the BSF delegation failed to reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft, UNB reports.

Mohammad Shariful Islam, public relation officer of BGB headquarters, said the aircraft carrying BSF members, who were scheduled to join the Director General Level Talks (DGLT) could not came to Dhaka on Sunday.

However, the schedule of the DGLT will be announced later, he said.

The DGLT was scheduled to be held in Dhaka from 13 to 18 September and the BSF delegation is set to reach Dhaka by their own aircraft following the suspension of Dhaka-New Delhi-Kolkata flight.

Advertisement

More News

Bangladesh's firm friend Father Timm no more

Father Richard William Timm

Mia Seppo, Miller hail first verdict against death in police custody

UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo. Photo taken from Twitter

CAAB lifts restrictions on domestic flights

CAAB lifts restrictions on domestic flights

Rohingyas lack confidence in Myanmar govt, FM tells ASEAN

Weary Rohingya trudging from Myanmar's Rakhine state to Ukhia, Bangladesh.