Border killings continue unabated during pandemic

Jahangir Alam is not an isolated case. In the first eight and a half months of this year, at least 39 Bangladeshis were killed along the border with India. According to the human rights organisation, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), 32 of these people were shot dead by members of BSF. Five died after physical torture by the BSF. The exact cause of death of the remaining two, including Jahangir Alam, could not be identified.

In the corresponding period (January-September) of last year, 28 Bangladeshis were killed in BSF fire or torture. ASK prepared these statistics based on reports appearing in nine national dailies.

When coronavirus broke out in March this year, India chose to impose a lockdown and Bangladesh declared a general holiday. In March, there were no killings on the border. But the very next month BSF shot 3 dead. In May it was 1, in June 7, in July 3, in August 5 and in September 4 so far. From March to September, 23 were killed on the border. This number was 21 in the corresponding period last year.

In this backdrop, the border conference at the director general level began on Thursday between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF. A 13-member Bangladesh delegation led by the DG, BGB Maj Gen Md Safinul Islam and a 6-member Indian delegation led by DG, BSF Rakesh Asthana, are participating in the meeting.