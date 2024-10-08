Durga Puja: Thursday announced holiday at executive order
The government has announced Thursday as a holiday marking the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the people of Hindu community.
Informing this to Prothom Alo, an official of the chief adviser’s office said that the holiday was announced at an executive order.
With this, there will be a four-day holiday at a stretch due to Durga Puja and weekly holiday.
Friday and Saturday are the weekly holidays and Dashami of Durga Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, which will be a holiday.