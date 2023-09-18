PM is fulfilling Bangabandhu’s dream of Golden Bengal: Army chief

Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur dreamt of building a modern army apart from his dream of Golden Bengal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under her able and dynamic leadership, is implementing the dream of the father of the nation.
He said this after inaugurating several newly-built facilities in the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in the Lebukhali of Patuakhali on Monday. A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed this.
The army chief further said that the members of Bangladesh Army are always ready to help the civil administration in case of any sort of natural disaster.
Earlier, army chief general SM Shafiuddin inaugurated the newly constructed 15-storey building for the members of the army named “Senanir”.
He also inaugurated several other newly built facilities, including the Garrison Central Mosque.
7th Infantry Division GOC, Barishal area commander, top army personnel, junior commissioned officers and soldiers of different ranks were present at the inaugural ceremony.