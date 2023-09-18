PM is fulfilling Bangabandhu’s dream of Golden Bengal: Army chief

Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur dreamt of building a modern army apart from his dream of Golden Bengal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under her able and dynamic leadership, is implementing the dream of the father of the nation.

He said this after inaugurating several newly-built facilities in the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in the Lebukhali of Patuakhali on Monday. A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed this.