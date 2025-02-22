Postpone public hearing on gas price hike: CAB

The consumers’ rights body said this initiative of price hike contradicts the spirit of the July-August movement, as well as demanded an end to attempts to raise gas and power prices. The BERC continues its previous traditions and that is concerning, they said.

CAB energy adviser M Shamsul Alam addressed the event. Replying to a query, he said, “If the government of the movement behaves like its predecessor then the movement seems to fail at the beginning. Tariff hikes and instability in the export industry are bad omens. CAB does not believe gas price hike is necessary, and certain forces from behind are making it happen.”