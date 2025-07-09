HC orders reinstatement of ACC's Sharif, declares termination illegal
The High Court (HC) on Wednesday instructed the authorities concerned to reinstate former Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sharif Uddin in the job, declaring his termination made during the Awami League government as illegal.
A two-member tribunal of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order on completion of long legal procedures, said senior lawyer Md Salah Uddin Dolan who stood for Sharif in the court.
The former ACC official was present during the delivery of the verdict.
The court also instructed the authorities to execute the order within 30 days after obtaining the copy of the verdict and ensure seniority and other facilities for him when he will join the job.
On 16 February, 2022, Sharif was terminated from his position, citing no ground which triggered severe outcry on social media across the country.
On 13 March of the same year, the victim submitted a writ with the HC seeking his reinstatement in the job.
After the primary hearing on February 6 last year, the HC issued a rule asking why his termination would not be declared illegal and his job would not be returned.
On Tuesday, the court held a hearing on the ruling and set Wednesday for delivering the judgment.
ACC lawyer Asif Hasan said the anti-graft commission will be apprised of the verdict and they (ACC) will decide regarding the appeal challenging the order.