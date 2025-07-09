HC orders reinstatement of ACC's Sharif, declares termination illegal

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday instructed the authorities concerned to reinstate former Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sharif Uddin in the job, declaring his termination made during the Awami League government as illegal.

A two-member tribunal of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order on completion of long legal procedures, said senior lawyer Md Salah Uddin Dolan who stood for Sharif in the court.

The former ACC official was present during the delivery of the verdict.

The court also instructed the authorities to execute the order within 30 days after obtaining the copy of the verdict and ensure seniority and other facilities for him when he will join the job.