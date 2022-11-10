Ex-SP Babul placed on one-day remand

A Dhaka court has put former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter on a one-day remand in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Majumder under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Judge Arafatul Rakib of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after hearing on Thursday.

When Police sought a seven-day remand Shishir Monir, lawyer of the accused, opposed the remand prayer and requested for bail.