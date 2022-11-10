Ex-SP Babul placed on one-day remand

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea and put him on remand.
Earlier in the morning, Babul was brought to the court from the central jail in Keraniganj.
Later, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Ashek Imam accepted police's request to show Babul arrested in the DSA case.
Md Rabiul Islam, inspector (operation) of Dhanmondi police station and the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, filed a petition to take Babul on a seven-day remand on Wednesday, citing three reasons including proper investigation of the case.
On 27 September, Jahangir Alam, SP of PBI (Dhaka metro north), lodged a complaint against four people under the DSA with Dhanmondi police station on behalf of Banaj, which was later turned into a case.
The other three accused in the case are Md Habibur Rahman Labu, brother of Babul, Md Abdul Wadud Mia, father of Babul and journalist Ilias Hossain.
Ilias had published a video on his Youtube channel regarding the Mitu murder case some days ago, in which he had alleged that Banaj had intentionally implicated Babul in the case and the latter was tortured in custody.