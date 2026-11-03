Prothom Alo to celebrate anniversary tomorrow with a range of programmes

With the motto “ja kichu bhalo, tar shonge Prothom Alo (Prothom Alo stands with everything that is good)”, the newspaper published its first edition on 4 November 1998.

With its crisp printing, colourful photographs, 12-page format, new feature pages every day, commitment to political neutrality, practice of objective journalism, professional excellence and continuous efforts to embrace new ideas, Prothom Alo became an indispensable companion for the people of Bangladesh. It became a member of their families.

Within just a few years, Prothom Alo earned recognition as the country's most widely circulated daily newspaper.

Overcoming various challenges and adversities, it has evolved into more than just a newspaper, becoming a digital platform as well, while remaining committed to truth and facts. Beyond Bangladesh, Prothom Alo has received a warm welcome from Bengali-speaking readers around the world.

It has also earned prestigious recognition from international organisations such as WAN-IFRA and INMA, receiving awards as one of the world's and Asia's best media outlets.