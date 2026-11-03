Prothom Alo to celebrate anniversary tomorrow with a range of programmes
Prothom Alo is preparing to celebrate its anniversary with a festive atmosphere and a range of activities. Preparations are under way for special supplements, a redesigned app, various programmes organised by the Bondhushava, and a reunion for employees.
The entire Prothom Alo family is busy making arrangements for the celebrations. Tomorrow, 4 November, marks the 28th anniversary of Prothom Alo.
The newspaper has taken several initiatives for its readers, well-wishers and employees to mark the occasion.
With the motto “ja kichu bhalo, tar shonge Prothom Alo (Prothom Alo stands with everything that is good)”, the newspaper published its first edition on 4 November 1998.
With its crisp printing, colourful photographs, 12-page format, new feature pages every day, commitment to political neutrality, practice of objective journalism, professional excellence and continuous efforts to embrace new ideas, Prothom Alo became an indispensable companion for the people of Bangladesh. It became a member of their families.
Within just a few years, Prothom Alo earned recognition as the country's most widely circulated daily newspaper.
Overcoming various challenges and adversities, it has evolved into more than just a newspaper, becoming a digital platform as well, while remaining committed to truth and facts. Beyond Bangladesh, Prothom Alo has received a warm welcome from Bengali-speaking readers around the world.
It has also earned prestigious recognition from international organisations such as WAN-IFRA and INMA, receiving awards as one of the world's and Asia's best media outlets.
To mark the anniversary, special supplements will accompany the main newspaper on four days.
The supplements, scheduled for publication on 4, 6, 8 and 10 November, will explore various aspects of the country's people and society, the relationship between citizens and the state, the perspectives of the younger generation, and questions and analyses concerning the future of Bangladesh.
Over these four days, the main newspaper and its supplements will together comprise 32 to 36 pages.
The special supplements will seek to explore a range of questions: what life is like for people in different parts of the country, whether in the capital, rural areas, river islands or the hills; what debates are taking place over the relationship between citizens and the state; where Gen Z finds meaning in life; and what Bangladesh's future might look like.
Prominent writers from across the country will contribute articles, while interviews with experts from various sectors will also feature. Details of the supplements have been published in an advertisement on the back page of today's Prothom Alo.
On 4 November, the anniversary itself, Prothom Alo will launch a redesigned version of its app. The updated app will introduce several new features to provide readers with an easier and more convenient experience. Its design and navigation system will also undergo changes.
As in previous years, Prothom Alo has organised a reunion for its employees to mark the anniversary. The event will take place at a venue in the capital on 4 November.
Prothom Alo representatives working in Dhaka and across the country will attend. Discussions at the event will cover the newspaper's future plans, new ideas and various aspects of the media industry.
Yesterday, Monday, the organisation held an online preparatory meeting involving employees from Dhaka and other parts of the country.
Prothom Alo Bondhushava has also arranged various programmes across the country to mark the anniversary. These include a range of public welfare and cultural activities. Through these initiatives, the organisation aims to strengthen its engagement with local communities.