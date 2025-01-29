Govt should hold polls as soon as possible: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)) has said that the economic situation of the country was quite vulnerable during the rule of the previous totalitarian government.

However, there has not been much improvement in the last six months. The interim government could not increase employment opportunities.

A country cannot attract domestic and foreign investment unless there is political and institutional stability. Therefore the main target of the interim government should be creating a conducive environment for election as soon as possible. The independent research agency held the press conference at its office in the capital’s Dhanmondi today, Wednesday.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote in the press conference held under the title – “Bangladesh Economy 2024-25, Challenge of Fulfilling Expectations in Crisis Time”.

The CPD said the main reason behind the July uprising was lack of employment opportunities. The discriminatory policy further escalated the unemployment situation. The country was seeing increasing discrimination in every sector. However, the interim government could not increase employment after taking over.