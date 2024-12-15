All government employees to get dearness allowance
All the government officials and employees will receive dearness allowance. At the same time even pensioners will receive this allowance.
As a result, the officers and employees will receive some more financial benefits along with the basic salary.
Senior secretary at the ministry of public administration, Md Mokhlesur Rahman said this during a press briefing at the secretariat today, Sunday.
The senior secretary of the ministry of public administration said that a committee has been formed towards this goal and the committee will make recommendations in this matter.