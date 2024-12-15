Bangladesh

All government employees to get dearness allowance

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
All the government officials and employees will receive dearness allowance. At the same time even pensioners will receive this allowance.

As a result, the officers and employees will receive some more financial benefits along with the basic salary.

Senior secretary at the ministry of public administration, Md Mokhlesur Rahman said this during a press briefing at the secretariat today, Sunday.

The senior secretary of the ministry of public administration said that a committee has been formed towards this goal and the committee will make recommendations in this matter.

