Non-govt teachers, employees struggle to get retirement benefits

Md. Sadidul Islam, former teacher of Bhabanipur Degree College of Parbatipur in Dinajpur, went to retirement in February last year. On 8 October, he came to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS) bhaban, where the office of Non-Government Teacher Employee Retirement Benefit Board is located.

Sadidul Islam could not get the retirement benefit in the last one and a half years.

While talking to this correspondent at the BANBEIS office, Sadidul Islam said he applied for retirement benefits in April last year but yet to get any money. Sadidul had suffered from a stroke and submitted the treatment documents. Yet, he does not get money.

"We have become pauper in managing the treatment costs,” said Sadidul’s wife who was accompanying him.