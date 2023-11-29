3 Bangladeshi migrants killed in Malaysia

Three Bangladeshi workers died while two were seriously injured when an under-construction warehouse collapsed on Tuesday night, said police.

The incident occurred at 9:58 pm in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas, UNB quoted Bernama as saying.

The injured workers were sent to Penang Hospital for treatment, while four are believed to have been buried under the rubble.

As of 9 am today, a search and rescue operation is still being carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department with assistance from other agencies, including the police and the Civil Defence Force.