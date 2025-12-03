ZI Khan Panna apologised after being summoned to the tribunal

ZI Khan Panna was summoned to the International Crimes Tribunal to explain why he stepped back after initially agreeing to represent Sheikh Hasina in a case concerning enforced disappearances.

Appearing before the court, he apologised. During the hearing, the senior lawyer also faced a reprimand from the tribunal’s chief prosecutor while attempting to speak.

These events took place today, Wednesday, during the charge-framing hearing in a crimes against humanity case filed over allegations of enforced disappearances carried out by the Taskforce for Interrogation Cell (TFI Cell) during the Awami League government’s tenure.

The hearing was held at International Crimes Tribunal-1, presided over by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, with Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury as the other two members.