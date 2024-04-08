Nor’wester claims 11 lives in 5 dists; disrupts power supply
Eleven people died during nor’wester that swept Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Khulna and Bagerhat districts on Sunday.
Among them, three people died in Jhalakathi, two each in Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Bhola districts and one each in Bagerhat and Khulna districts.
The seasonal storm lashed different parts of the country on Sunday morning, damaging crops, houses and uprooting trees.
Jhalakathi, three people including two women were killed while bringing cattle from fields in Sadar and Kathalia upazilas of the district.
The deceased were identified as Helena Begum, wife of Alam Gazi of Kathalia upazila, Minara Begum, wife of Faruk Hossain of Shekherhat in Sadar upazila and Mahia Akter Ishan, a class VI student and daughter of Bachu Mia.
UNB Barishal correspondent reports: Rubi Begum, 23, wife of Miraj Sardar of Hularhat in Pirojpur district, was killed and her daughter Mehzabin injured as a tree collapsed on them during storm in the morning.
The injured were given first aid at Khulna Medical College and Hospital. 12-13 more injured people were also given first aid.
Besides, Anil Pal, 83, of Ranipur village in Pirojpur district, was found dead at a canal.
Zahedur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Pirojpur district , said Anil left his residence in the morning and caught in the storm.
Local people suspected that Anil might have caught in the storm and fell into the canal during strong wind.
In Patuakhali, two people were killed during storm in Bauphal upazila.
Ratul, 14, son of Zahir Shikdar, was found dead on the road. Local people suspected that he was killed by lightning strike.
Sufia Begum, 85, wife of Ahmed Pada of Char Algi village , was killed when a tree collapsed on her.
Bashir Ahmed, in-charge of Barishal Division Weather officer, said the met office recorded 15.2 mm of rainfall in the morning.
In Bhola, two people were killed and four others injured as a nor’wester lashed different parts of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Haris, 45 and Bachhu, 35.
Of the deceased Haris died when a house collapsed on him during a storm in Lalmohan upazila while Bacchu died by lightning strike in Manpura Island of the district.
Meanwhile ,500 thatched houses were damaged while the tin-roofs of different houses were blown away.
A number of trees were uprooted and several electric poles were broken down during the storm.
In Bagerhat, A farmer was killed and eight others injured as a nor’wester swept parts of Bagerhat district on Sunday.
Meanwhile, power supply to different parts of the district was suspended as 34 electric poles were uprooted during the strong storm, leaving four lakh people without power.
The deceased was identified as Likchan Sardar, 35, of Kachua upazila.
In Khulna, Obaidullah Gazi, 29, son of Delwar Hossain Gazi of Kamalpur village in Dumuria upazila of the district was killed when a thunderbolt struck on him while catching fish around 8 am, said Sukanto Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station.