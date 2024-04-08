Nor’wester claims 11 lives in 5 dists; disrupts power supply

Eleven people died during nor’wester that swept Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Khulna and Bagerhat districts on Sunday.

Among them, three people died in Jhalakathi, two each in Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Bhola districts and one each in Bagerhat and Khulna districts.

The seasonal storm lashed different parts of the country on Sunday morning, damaging crops, houses and uprooting trees.

Jhalakathi, three people including two women were killed while bringing cattle from fields in Sadar and Kathalia upazilas of the district.

The deceased were identified as Helena Begum, wife of Alam Gazi of Kathalia upazila, Minara Begum, wife of Faruk Hossain of Shekherhat in Sadar upazila and Mahia Akter Ishan, a class VI student and daughter of Bachu Mia.