Braille Corner inaugurated at Public Library

State minister for Cultural Affairs K.M. Khalid on Monday inaugurated a ‘Braille Corner’ at the Sufia Kamal National Public Library, reports UNB.

On the occasion of the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day this braille corner has been set up by help of Sporsho, an organization that has long served people with visual impairments.

This corner has been set up initially with 90 books including Bangabandhu’s biography, liberation war, useful stories for children, poems etc.

Nazia Jebin, founder and president of Sporsho Foundation, Md. Abubakar Siddique, director general of the Department of Public Libraries and other officials were present at the inaugural function.