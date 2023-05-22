New gas field identified in Bhola

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) has identified a new gas field in Bhola amid the crisis of gas in the country. State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid announced this on Monday.

He said, “The Ilisha-1 well in Bhola district is the 29th gas field of the country. We believe Ilisha-1 has a reserve of 200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas. Gas fields in the Bhola area, including this one, have a reserve of 3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.”

He said this while briefing the newspersons on this at his residence in Dhaka on Monday adding that, “It is great news for the country.”