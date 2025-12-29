Women and Gender Studies survey
Women anxious about safety, say they’ll vote based on parties’ commitments
The incident on 27 October in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, where a young woman protested a bus conductor’s behaviour by raising a shoe, sparked widespread public reaction. As a university student, the young woman had paid half fare, prompting the driver’s assistant to make obscene remarks. When she protested with the shoe in hand, she was subsequently assaulted. She has yet to overcome the trauma of that incident.
Nearly two months later, when contacted by Prothom Alo on Sunday, she said that whenever she witnesses violence against women anywhere, the memory of that day returns, leaving her depressed.
Another woman broke down in tears while recounting her domestic turmoil to this correspondent. She has been subjected to abuse by her husband since marriage. The couple have a five-year-old daughter. Recently, her husband served her with a notice of divorce.
In a separate incident of domestic violence, a 25-year-old woman, Syeda Fahmida Tahsin, died in Shewrapara, Dhaka, on 13 August. Her family alleges that her husband, Sifat Ali, strangled her to death and fled.
These are examples of direct physical violence; but the story does not end there. A new and disturbing dimension of violence has emerged. One of its victims is a schoolgirl from Tangail. In January, deepfake pornographic content was created using her likeness and sent to her family, and was also circulated in the local area.
It is alleged that the act was committed by one of her classmates. Speaking through tears, the girl’s mother told this correspondent that not everyone understands that the video is fake. Both she and her daughter have been left psychologically devastated.
The extent to which these experiences have intensified women’s overall sense of insecurity has been highlighted in a study conducted by the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Dhaka.
From private spaces to sports, entertainment, entrepreneurship and politics, women across all spheres are now falling victim to such forms of digital violence.
The extent to which these experiences have intensified women’s overall sense of insecurity has been highlighted in a study conducted by the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Dhaka.
According to the survey, 94 per cent of participating women said they consider violence in public transport, the digital sphere and within the family to be a problem. Of them, 66 per cent described it as a “serious problem”.
The survey also reveals what women expect from political parties ahead of the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Women said they will cast their votes after assessing which parties pledge to ensure their safety.
Since women make up half of the population, they are now demanding an equal share in every sphere. Political parties must remember these expectations if a women-friendly society is to be established.Professor Tania Haque
The research, titled Women’s Manifesto, was led by professor Tania Haque of the Department of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University. The other two researchers were professor Syed Md Saikh Imtiaz at Dhaka University, and associate professor Ishrat Jahan Khan from the same department.
The survey was conducted between 20 and 28 November this year and included 2,580 women from Dhaka and outside the capital.
Violence as the core problem, insecurity the major barrier
More than 93 per cent of women who participated in the survey said they consider domestic violence to be a problem, with 61 per cent identifying it as a serious one. Over 95 per cent said sexual violence on public transport is a problem, nearly 74 per cent of whom described it as serious. More than 92 per cent said violence in the digital sphere is a problem, with around 65 per cent viewing it as serious.
When asked, “What is the greatest external barrier or fear women face when working for society?”, respondents broadly identified four major obstacles. The largest proportion, 38 per cent, cited the lack of personal safety, fear of defamation, or fear of becoming a victim.
Nearly 24 per cent mentioned fear arising from problems created by family members or husbands. Direct opposition from family members, as well as a lack of support from society and religious leaders, were also highlighted.
The purpose of this research is to highlight which issues women themselves consider most important and to bring these to the attention of political parties.Professor Syed Md Saikh Imtiaz
Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor Tania Haque said that issues of violence and insecurity dominate women’s concerns. “Women are living in fear of violence,” she said.
Women to cast vote based on parties’ commitments
The study also reflects women’s demand for a stronger position within the political structure. Sixty-three per cent of survey participants supported the nomination of at least 30 per cent female candidates by each party in parliamentary elections. Sixty-one per cent expressed support for reserving 40 per cent of parliamentary seats for women.
Currently, there are 50 reserved seats for women in parliament, accounting for 15 per cent of the total.
When asked about the biggest obstacle to women’s participation in politics, 53 per cent cited the absence of a women-friendly environment. Other barriers identified included a lack of training and mentorship, inadequate financial support, and the absence of mandatory quotas.
In response to the question, “To what extent would a political party’s commitment to women’s empowerment influence your vote?”, nearly 77 per cent of women said they would be influenced. Of these, 33 per cent said it would be the most important factor for them. Reflecting women’s attitudes, the research report states: “We will vote, but we will remember. We will remember who listened to us and who did not.”
Speaking about this, professor Tania Haque told Prothom Alo, “Since women make up half of the population, they are now demanding an equal share in every sphere. Political parties must remember these expectations if a women-friendly society is to be established.”
12 major commitments sought in election manifestos
The research report emphasises that political parties’ election manifestos should include commitments in 12 major areas. These are: ending violence against women; women’s political representation and leadership; cyber security; safety of movement; equal rights before the law; gender-sensitive curricula; economic empowerment and recognition of unpaid domestic work; reproductive health rights; eliminating religious misinterpretation and cultural barriers; inclusion of marginalised women; mental health and support within social structures; and ensuring gender justice in the context of climate change risks.
Speaking about the objective of the study, professor Syed Md Saikh Imtiaz told Prothom Alo that the purpose of this research is to highlight which issues women themselves consider most important and to bring these to the attention of political parties.
“The parties that would form the government will then be able to understand what the women want,” he added.