Women anxious about safety, say they’ll vote based on parties’ commitments

The incident on 27 October in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, where a young woman protested a bus conductor’s behaviour by raising a shoe, sparked widespread public reaction. As a university student, the young woman had paid half fare, prompting the driver’s assistant to make obscene remarks. When she protested with the shoe in hand, she was subsequently assaulted. She has yet to overcome the trauma of that incident.

Nearly two months later, when contacted by Prothom Alo on Sunday, she said that whenever she witnesses violence against women anywhere, the memory of that day returns, leaving her depressed.

Another woman broke down in tears while recounting her domestic turmoil to this correspondent. She has been subjected to abuse by her husband since marriage. The couple have a five-year-old daughter. Recently, her husband served her with a notice of divorce.

In a separate incident of domestic violence, a 25-year-old woman, Syeda Fahmida Tahsin, died in Shewrapara, Dhaka, on 13 August. Her family alleges that her husband, Sifat Ali, strangled her to death and fled.