Brick factories running with no clearance in Rangamati

Allegations of making false Environmental Clearance Certificates (ECC) with forged signatures of a former director of Chattogram divisional office of the Department of Environment (DoE), who worked there about 12 years ago, have been raised against seven brick kiln-owners in Rangamati.

They even got stay-orders from High Court by submitting those forged clearance certificates so that those brick kilns cannot be raided. Later, those stay-orders were dismissed when the issue was pointed out to the court.