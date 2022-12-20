PM Hasina congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup

She also stated that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects people of the two countries.
"The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team."
Sheikh Hasina said that the unprecedented love and affection between the peoples of two football loving nations have paved the way for solid bilateral relations.
She expressed hope to further consolidate the relations by opening Missions in each other's capitals in the coming days.