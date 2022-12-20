Bangladesh

PM Hasina congratulates Argentine president on winning World Cup

Prothom Alo English Desk

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated Argentine president Alberto Angel Fernandez on their victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, reports UNB.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I have immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Argentine republic on the spectacular victory of the Argentine football team in the FIFA World Cup 2022," she said in a letter to the Argentine president.

She also stated that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects people of the two countries.

"The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team."

Sheikh Hasina said that the unprecedented love and affection between the peoples of two football loving nations have paved the way for solid bilateral relations.

She expressed hope to further consolidate the relations by opening Missions in each other's capitals in the coming days.

