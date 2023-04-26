Dhaka, Tokyo sign 8 instruments to boost cooperation for mutual benefit

Dhaka and Tokyo on Wednesday signed eight instruments on the second day of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day state visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Those were signed on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation by the concerned persons of the two friendly countries.

The instruments were later exchanged between Bangladesh and Japan in presence the premiers of both the countries at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.

The first instrument is a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the Ministry of Agriculture of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan on agricultural cooperation for agricultural research and development and capacity building.