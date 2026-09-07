481 killed in road crashes in August, up from July

The report said 183 motorcycle crashes occurred in August, accounting for 35.67 per cent of all road crashes. In addition, 102 pedestrians were killed, representing 21.20 per cent of the total deaths. Sixty-seven vehicle drivers and assistants were also killed.

By road type, regional roads recorded the highest number of crashes in August, with 217. There were 163 crashes on national highways, 62 on rural roads and 71 on roads in urban areas.

An analysis of the types of crashes showed that 195 occurred after vehicles lost control. Another 126 were head-on collisions, 106 involved pedestrians being run over or hit, and 78 involved vehicles crashing into the backs of other vehicles. Eight crashes occurred for other reasons.