BSF detains five Bangladeshis while crossing border

"The three women, who came out of the prostitution swamp and were crossing the border illegally were aged between 27-29 years. They have said that their friends had pushed them into the quagmire of prostitution by promising to get a job in India,” BSF said in a statement.
"In an interrogation, they revealed that an Indian person named Tameez Mandal and his Bangladeshi friend Jamir Bhai had fixed Rs 20,000 to cross International Boundary," BSF further informed.
Two other Bangladeshis, identified as Ashiq Ali (22), resident of Laskarpur in Bangladesh, along with Rashida Khatoon (20), a resident of Namwar Pada village in Bangladesh, were arrested too.
All the apprehended persons were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.