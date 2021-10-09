BSF members infiltrate Bangladesh, vandalise house

Later, when the villagers gathered together and came forward, the BSF members fled Bangladesh territory.
The local people said a group of smugglers were ferrying narcotics near the international pillar no. 941/9 around 9:30pm on the day. At that time, the patrolling members of BSF battalion 192 from Seuti-2 Sabri camp chased them. The BSF members followed the smugglers who entered Nakharganj of Bangladesh, and entered the house of certain Rafiqul Islam of the village.
The local people also said the BSF men shouted at them to open the door and got into an altercation with the residents of the house. When Rafiqul did not open the door, the BSF members broke into the house and assaulted Rafiqul’s wife Mojiron, his son Ziaur Rahman and daughter-in-law Iti and verbally abused them.
The border area falls within the jurisdiction of Lalmonirhat 15 BGB. Speaking to Prothom Alo, commander of the battalion Lt. Col. SM Touhidul Alam said, “The BSF members entered Bangladesh mistakenly. A flag meeting was held in the area around 10:00am on Friday as we strongly protested at the incident. During the meeting, they acknowledged the mistake and said such action will not be repeated. Currently, the situation is under control in the area.”