BSF claims to have seized 58 Bangladeshi boats smuggling 4.5t dry peas

The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Tuesday seized 58 locally made boats carrying 45,000 kg (4.5 tonnes) of dry peas in Meghalaya along the Bangladesh-India border, officials said.

Valued at Rs 6.8 million (over 7.83 million taka), the dry peas were contained in plastic bags and were being illegally traded from Bangladesh to India.

The BSF troopers belonging to the 30th Battalion and posted at the Muktapur border out-post in West Jantia Hills district in Meghalaya seized the healthy nutrient fruits.

“The BSF intercepted the wooden boats smuggling huge consignment of dry peas when they had just entered into the Indian territory through the Lakra river along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya,” BSF spokesman UK Nayal said.