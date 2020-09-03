'BSF' shoots Bangladeshi dead along Kurigram border

Prothom Alo English Desk
'BSF' shoots Bangladeshi dead along Kurigram border

A Bangladesh national was shot dead reportedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Pakhiura border in Nageshwari, Kurigram early Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sabil Uddin, 36, of Narayanpur village.

Mamun-or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Kachakata police station, said the BSF members opened fire on Sabil when he went to the bordering area around 2:00am, leaving him dead.

Commanding officer of BGB-22 battalion lieutenant colonel Jamal Hossain, said a body was recovered from the bordering area but it is not yet clear that the deceased was killed by BSF firing.

