BSF returns body of Bangladeshi 15 days after his killing

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who was shot dead by the Indian force on Kushtia border 15 days back, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 35, son of a certain Abdur Rahman of Challishpara border area of Daulatpur upazila.
The body was handed over to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) during a flag meeting in No-man's land area adjacent to the border pillar no 85/10 (S) along Mahishkundi border in the upazila.
Balram Singh, commander of Jalangi BSF camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad district led the flag meeting on behalf of BSF while Subedar Delwar Hossain, commander of Mahishkundi Company of BGB-47 Battalion led the BGB team.
Nishikanta Roy, officer-In-charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station, was present at the flag meeting.
Victim’s brother Mithu received the body.
Abul Kashem, a cattle trader, was shot dead by BSF around 9:30pm on 14 August along the border, opposite to Challishapara border in Ramkrishnapur Union.
In the last 10 years, at least 294 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in an answer to a question in parliament in July 2019.
Among them, 66 were killed in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 in 2011, 24 in 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and three in 2018.
In 2019, the number of Bangladeshis killed by BSF suddenly skyrocketed. According to Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK), 43 people were killed by BSF that year.