BSF returns body of Bangladeshi 15 days after his killing

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who was shot dead by the Indian force on Kushtia border 15 days back, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 35, son of a certain Abdur Rahman of Challishpara border area of Daulatpur upazila.

The body was handed over to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) during a flag meeting in No-man's land area adjacent to the border pillar no 85/10 (S) along Mahishkundi border in the upazila.