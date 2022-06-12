Bangladesh

BTRC fines 4 mobile operators Tk 76.5 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has fined four mobile phone operators, including state-owned telecom operator Teletalk, Tk 76.5 million on allegations of operating illegal VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), reports UNB.

BTRC fined Teletalk Tk 50 million, Robi Tk 20 million, while Grameenphone and Banglalink were fined Tk 5 million and Tk 1.5 million respectively for disobeying the commission's directive and licensing conditions, said BTRC notification.

These operators have been instructed to pay the administrative fines by 30 June.

The letter signed by BTRC secretary Md Nurul Hafiz was recently sent to the mobile operators concerned, it said.

The BTRC fined these operators after hearing over the seizure of SIM (subscriber identity module) used in illegal VoIPs while conducting drives at various times.

The BTRC has also warned the operators to comply with some instructions.

The commission has seized 32,845 SIMs of Teletalk, 16,390 of Robi, 2,356 of Grameenphone and 753 of Banglalink, it added.

