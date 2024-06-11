Free govt houses bring self-dignity for homeless people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the houses being given free of costs under the Ashrayan projects are bringing self-dignity and self-respect for the homeless and landless people.

"Houses are being given free of cost under various Ashrayan projects. So, the living standard of the landless and homeless people has changed which brought self-dignity for them and made them self-confident. It is important for Bangladesh's development," she said.

The premier made the remarks while handing over 18,566 more houses to homeless and landless families as gift before Eid across the country under the government's flagship housing programme-Ashrayan-2 Prakalpa to ensure housing for all.

She distributed the homes along with the ownership documents of land among the beneficiaries through a video-conferencing from a function at her official Ganabhaban residence here.