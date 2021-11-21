BUET teacher relieved of duty over question paper leak

The recruitment test for ‘officer cash’ post of five state-owned banks was held on 6 November. Several examinees alleged that the answers of 100 questions of the test were available on Facebook immediately after the end of the test. Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology was in charge of conducting the test.

Bangladesh Bank’s Banker Selection Committee cancelled the exam after allegations of question paper leak. Around 12 people have so far been arrested over the incident.

According to media reports, the name of the BUET professor arose during the interrogation of the arrested persons.