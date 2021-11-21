Bangladesh

BUET teacher relieved of duty over question paper leak

BUET authorities have relieved IPE department professor Nikhil Ranjan Dhar from all duties over his alleged involvement with question paper leak of recruitment test in five state-owned banks.

Nikhil was chairman of the Industrial and Production Engineering department of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology).

BUET vice chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

The university authorities also formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the allegation against Nikhil. The committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days.

The recruitment test for ‘officer cash’ post of five state-owned banks was held on 6 November. Several examinees alleged that the answers of 100 questions of the test were available on Facebook immediately after the end of the test. Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology was in charge of conducting the test.

Bangladesh Bank’s Banker Selection Committee cancelled the exam after allegations of question paper leak. Around 12 people have so far been arrested over the incident.

According to media reports, the name of the BUET professor arose during the interrogation of the arrested persons.

