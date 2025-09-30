High-level UN meeting on Rohingya situation today

The High-Level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar will be held at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Representatives from at least 75 countries and organisations, including heads of state and government, have confirmed their participation in the conference, which will begin at 10:00 am local time (8:00 pm Bangladesh time), chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.