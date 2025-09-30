High-level UN meeting on Rohingya situation today
The High-Level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar will be held at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
Representatives from at least 75 countries and organisations, including heads of state and government, have confirmed their participation in the conference, which will begin at 10:00 am local time (8:00 pm Bangladesh time), chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.
The objectives of the UN-organised conference are to mobilise political support, sustain international attention on the crisis, review the overall situation, and address its root causes, including human rights issues.
The conference aims to review the crisis and exchange perspectives on the ground situation in order to propose a comprehensive, innovative, concrete, and time-bound plan for a sustainable resolution. Key priorities include ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will be among the speakers in the opening session.
Turkey will represent the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will represent the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the conference.
Ahead of the event, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, Julie Bishop, and UNICEF Executive Director Katherine Russell held separate meetings with the Chief Adviser at his hotel on Monday and discussed issues related to the crisis.
Briefing reporters at a city hotel about the outcomes of the meetings, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the overall Rohingya and civil war situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state were discussed in the three meetings
He said they also discussed the pathway of Rohingya repatriation, and how funding for Rohingyas living in camps can be increased and how Rohingya children could be built as skilled ones and educated.