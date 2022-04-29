‘Bus fare is Tk 776, but they took Tk 1250’

Yusuf Ali was waiting for his bus in front of the Ahad Enterprise counter, which was closed. In the fare list hung in front of the counter, it was written that bus fare from Dhaka to Rangpur is Tk 776.

Yusuf Ali further said, his wife and child went to Rangpur last Friday. They had to spend Tk 700 as bus fare.

The Gabtoli bus terminal on Friday wasn’t congested with passengers as it usually is during the Eid season. The majority of the tickets have been sold in advanced, only a limited amount of tickets are up for sale at the counters. The remaining tickets are being sold at higher rates, complained several passengers.