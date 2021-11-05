Buses come to a halt in Dhaka, commuters suffer

Abdul Mannan is to travel to Faridpur from Dhaka and was waiting for a bus at Gabtali. He said he has got a job at Faridpur and is supposed to join today. Yet there are no buses. He will have to pay many times higher for alternative means of transport, yet he doesn't have that much money with him.

Hasan Mohammad, the counter manager of the long route bus service Golden Line, said all buses have been halted at the decision of the owners association. That is why they have kept the counters closed.

Those in charge of other counters said there is not much chance of buses operating by tonight either.

No buses were plying in the city streets on Friday. Cars, motorcycles, CNG-run autorickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the streets.

Commuters complained that these others modes of transport were charging high prices in the absence of buses.