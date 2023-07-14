Teesta water flowing 40 cm above danger level

The Teesta River is currently experiencing a water level that is 40 cm higher than the danger level, primarily due to the influx of water from upstream areas, UNB reports.

At 6:00 am on Friday, the water flow at the Dalia point of the Teesta Barrage, the largest irrigation project in the country, measured 52.55 cm, surpassing the normal level of 52.15 cm.

The Flood Forecasting Warning Centre of the Teesta Barrage Water Development Board has cautioned that the water level of the Teesta River will significantly rise from late Friday night, surpassing the danger mark on both Friday and Saturday. As a result, it has advised everyone to exercise caution.