Teesta water flowing 40 cm above danger level

The Teesta River is currently experiencing a water level that is 40 cm higher than the danger level, primarily due to the influx of water from upstream areas, UNB reports.
At 6:00 am on Friday, the water flow at the Dalia point of the Teesta Barrage, the largest irrigation project in the country, measured 52.55 cm, surpassing the normal level of 52.15 cm.
The Flood Forecasting Warning Centre of the Teesta Barrage Water Development Board has cautioned that the water level of the Teesta River will significantly rise from late Friday night, surpassing the danger mark on both Friday and Saturday. As a result, it has advised everyone to exercise caution.
Additionally, the Teesta, Dharla, Buri Teesta, and Saniajan rivers have all experienced an increase in water levels due to the upstream water inflow from India. Consequently, areas along the Teesta River in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district are currently facing flooding.
About 15,000 families have been marooned due to the flooding situation.
Dalia Water Development Board Executive Engineer Asfauddin Daula said Teesta water is flowing 40 cm above the danger level. Therefore, all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened to control the flow of water.
Teesta water is expected to remain above the danger mark for two days, he said.
On Thursday morning, the water levels of the rivers began to rise, leading to concerns among the locals. By the afternoon, the water at the Doani point of the Teesta Barrage in Hatibandha surged to 35 cm above the danger level.
According to the Water Development Board, the situation has caused panic among the residents. The flooding can be attributed to the opening of numerous gates at India’s Gajoldoba Barrage. As a result, many individuals are leaving their homes and relocating to safer areas.
The water is flowing rapidly towards Bangladesh, prompting the authorities to open most of the gates at the Teesta Barrage to alleviate the influx of water from upstream.
As a result, 15,000 families from 10 villages in the char areas of Patgram, Saniyajan, Goddimari, Singimari, Sirduna, Patikapara, and Dauabari union of Hatibandha have been marooned due to the swelling water level of Teesta.
Many croplands, including the seeds of several thousand acres of Aman paddy, have been submerged in Teesta water. Meanwhile, road communication in the char areas has been broken.