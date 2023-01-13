‘Making interception lawful is cybercrime of the state’

Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque has termed the government initiative to make interception of cellphone and internet communication ‘lawful’ as tantamount to cybercrime of the state.

He said no democratic society can allow its government to breach privacy of the individuals. The government wants to control and suppress its political opponents by legalizing interception, Saiful Haque said at a statement sent to press on Friday.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told national parliament on Thursday that government has taken initiative to launch a ‘lawful interception system’ to stop various anti-state and anti-government activities.