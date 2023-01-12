Govt set to launch ‘lawful’ interception system: Home minister

The home minister’s remark came days after a Israeli newspaper carried a report that Bangladesh bought advanced surveillance equipment, developed by a company controlled by the former commander of Israeli intelligence’s technology unit, in 2022.
Bangladesh does not recognise Israel and the two countries have no diplomatic relations.
Israel’s left-leaning newspaper Haaretz carried the report quoting official government documents and international export records on Tuesday.
The home minister replied that the government is steadfast in continuing progress, economic development, prosperity and democracy of the country by preventing domestic and foreign conspiracies
Shafiul Islam asked if the government would increase intelligence effort to stave off various local and international conspiracies.
The intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies are working relentlessly to prevent any conspiracies inside the country and take stringent measures against any individual, party or group who are found to be involved with any conspiracy to create anarchy.
He said the law and order situation in the country has remained stable as the government took effective measures to prevent communalism, militancy and conspiracy against the state upon intelligence report.