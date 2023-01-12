Govt set to launch ‘lawful’ interception system: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government has taken a initiative to launch a lawful interception system to stop various anti-state and anti-government activities.

Replying to a question in the national parliament on Thursday, the minister said, “Advanced technologies such as Open Source Intelligence Technology (OSINT) have been adopted by NTMC (National Telecommunication Monitoring Center) to stop anti-state and government activities through social media monitoring (surveillance) on the internet. Moreover, initiative has been taken up to launch an integrated lawful interception system.”

The home minister made the remarks in reply to a question of ruling Awami League’s lawmaker Shafiul Islam.