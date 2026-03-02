1,185 political disinformation cases in 72 days; 45pc linked to polls

From the day the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election was announced until one week after voting, 45 per cent of the disinformation spread on social media was related to the election.

In numerical terms, that amounts to 528 cases. In the early phase, disinformation questioned whether the election would be held at all. Toward the end, claims of vote rigging were circulated.

These findings were published in a report by fact-checking organisation Dismislab. The report analysed 72 days of data compiled by nine fact-checking agencies operating in Bangladesh and was released last Saturday.

Analysts say disinformation spread extensively during the election period, as had been feared. However, the Election Commission appeared to have taken limited measures to counter it. The commission’s response on the matter was not immediately available.