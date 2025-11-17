Verdict against Sheikh Hasina affirms none is above law: Chief adviser

This verdict offers vital, if insufficient, justice to the thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024, and to the families who still carry their loss, the chief adviser said.

“We stand at a moment of rebuilding democratic foundations wrecked by years of oppression. The crimes at issue-the ordering of lethal force against young people and children whose only weapons were their voices-violated both our laws and the basic bond between government and citizens,” he added.

Professor Yunus said these acts outraged Bangladeshis’ core values: dignity, resilience, and commitment to justice.

“As many as 1,400 lives were lost. They were not statistics but students, parents, and citizens with rights,” he said, adding that months of testimony detailed how lethal force, even from helicopters, was used against unarmed protesters.

“This verdict recognises their suffering and confirms that our justice system will hold perpetrators accountable,” the chief adviser said.