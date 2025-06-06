Take a trip around Dhaka during the long Eid holidays
Eid-ul-Azha brings a significant increase in household responsibilities for urban families. The day begins with Eid prayers, followed by animal sacrifice, meat processing, and distribution—all of which stretch into the afternoon. Alongside cooking, women in the household remain busy hosting guests. As a result, there's often little opportunity to travel far with the family during this Eid. However, with the Eid holidays now extending up to 10 days, there’s a chance to relax and enjoy a full day out nearby. For those staying in the capital, there are several pleasant destinations just outside Dhaka where families can spend quality time. Here's a look at a few such places worth visiting.
Sadullapur village
Not far from Dhaka lies a peaceful and picturesque village where you can spend the day and return to the city before evening sets in. This tranquil, green haven is called Sadullapur. To get there from anywhere in Dhaka, first head to Gabtoli Bus Terminal, then take a bus to Savar Bus Stand. From there, cross the overbridge and take the road heading east toward Birulia union.
Standing on the banks of the Turag River, Sadullapur is surrounded by flowers and greenery. The village looks like a scene from a painting, with most locals engaged in flower farming—especially the commercial cultivation of roses, which bloom across open fields. As the gentle breeze sways hundreds of rose blossoms, it creates a mesmerizing wave of colour.
During the monsoon season, the village can also be reached by boat from Dhaka. In this case, go to Mirpur Section 1, then take a bus or auto-rickshaw to the Botanical Garden gate at the embankment. From the Bottola Ghat, cross the Turag River by boat and disembark at the village’s dock. This route is also accessible by road—just cross the Birulia Bridge and take a battery-powered auto-rickshaw for about 3 to 4 kilometers to reach the colourful village of Sadullapur.
In addition to roses, Sadullapur is home to the cultivation of various other flowers, including yellow marigolds, gerberas, calendulas, and chrysanthemums. In a picnic-like atmosphere, you can stroll around the village with your family, and if you get tired, hop on an auto-rickshaw to explore the area more comfortably.
Every home in the village has its own flower garden, and the houses are neatly arranged and well-kept. The roads are also clean and orderly.
Paved pathways run through the flower fields, reminding you that with modern amenities, any village in Bengal can be transformed into a place of exceptional beauty.
If you’re willing to bring home-cooked food, you can visit Sadullapur almost entirely free of cost. But don’t miss the chance to taste some light rural snacks—freshly made jilapi (jalebi) and local-style shingara. The small roadside tea stalls also serve milk tea, fuchka, and chotpoti, adding to the charm of the village experience.
‘Shantikanon’ just outside Dhaka
Near Dhaka, in Rupganj, Narayanganj, lies a community village built over nearly 100 bighas of land. Surrounded on three sides by lakes, this tranquil and humane village features a beautifully designed library, a school, a mosque, and charming cottages.
Home to around 25,000 trees, the pride of the village is a park locally known as Zinda Park. Around the trees, a harmonious ecosystem has developed, bringing together people, birds, and reptiles in a natural balance. The park includes an artificial island, mud houses, treehouses, open fields, and a canteen.
Visitors can spend the day here—from morning till evening—with an entry ticket. The park also has a restaurant run by the Agrapathik Palli Samiti, where quality food is served at reasonable prices. The community village was established in 1982 by Agrapathik Palli Samiti after many challenges and years of dedication.
Tabarak Hossain, the visionary behind the initiative, said, "We have tried to build a humane village that unites life, nature, and environment. We lovingly call this reflection of a caring society 'Shantikanon'—the Garden of Peace."
This peaceful retreat just outside Dhaka could be the first thing on your Eid holiday checklist. There are several routes to Zinda Park, but the most convenient way is to travel by bus, CNG-run auto-rickshaw, or private car to the 300 Feet area. From there, take Kuril Bishwa Road and get off at Kanchan Bridge. After crossing the bypass road, a one-kilometer drive followed by a right turn will lead you straight into this enchanting green haven.
Modern resorts within villages near Dhaka
In the outskirts of Dhaka, a number of resorts have been developed within village settings, blending nature with modern amenities. These green, cottage-style accommodations are equipped with modern facilities. Inside the resort premises, visitors can easily enjoy sports, swimming, gym, fishing, and even kayaking. Many of these resorts also offer gyms, spas, cycling paths, and BBQ areas. Some even feature watchtowers, from which guests can enjoy panoramic views of lush greenery and the beauty of birds in their natural habitat.
Throughout the year, these resorts are buzzing with nature lovers and travel enthusiasts. Based on their environment, natural appeal, and amenities, notable resorts include: Sarah Resort, Chuti Resort, Jaleshwari Resort, Nokkhotrobari Resort, Dhalis Amber Nibash, Mawa Resort, Dream Square Resort, Bhawal Resort & Spa, Jal o Jongoler Kabbo, Dhanshiri Resort, and Green Haven Cottage & Resort.
One particularly charming village near Bhawal Rajbari and Bhawal National Park in Gazipur is Sukundi. Here, Chuti Resort has been thoughtfully designed with an emphasis on nature. Built with a rustic village ambiance, the resort features thatched-roof cottages, picnic spots, a swimming pool, and facilities for fishing. Chuti Resort also offers boat rides and tent camping in a protected forest, adding extra adventure to the rural retreat.
Sarah Resort, located on nearly 200 acres of land near Bhawal Rajbari in Gazipur, offers a wide range of modern amenities—from boating, kayaking, to zip-lining. The resort's aesthetic beauty is truly captivating. Equipped with first-class facilities, this resort offers a luxurious experience, though it is on the expensive side.
Dhalis Amber Nibash, located in Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj, features a massive 26,000-square-foot swimming pool, with separate arrangements for women. This modern resort includes cottages, boating, fishing, and a children’s play area, making it a well-rounded destination for family getaways.
Jiyon Resort, situated very close to Dhaka in Aminbazar, is a great choice for a day trip or overnight stay.
Another popular option is Dhaka Resort, known for its open environment and special services. It offers cricket and football, and fishing spots by the pond under shady trees. What sets this resort apart is its impressive culinary offerings, with a selection of local and international dishes. Dhaka Resort is conveniently located in Manikganj, just a short drive from the capital.
Keraniganj—just next door to Dhaka
Right next to Dhaka, Keraniganj offers several interesting places to explore. If you’re looking for a quick escape during the Eid holidays, you can easily visit multiple scenic spots in just a single day.
From anywhere in Dhaka, you can reach Sarighat in Keraniganj via the Postogola Bridge. This area, located between the villages of Ainta and Arakul, has become known for a canal that runs through it. Lining the canal are rows of karoi trees, creating a calm and scenic atmosphere.
The canal also offers kayaking and boating opportunities. Temporary food stalls have popped up around the area to satisfy your appetite.
To see the slender and serene Kaliganga River, head to Hazratpur. It’s about 7 kilometers from the Mohammadpur embankment area. You can rent an auto-rickshaw to visit villages like Dhalikandi, Paragram, and Madhurchar—ideal spots to enjoy the tranquil beauty of the Kaliganga. From Hazratpur Ghat, you can also take a boat ride on the river. Rent a motorised trawler and enjoy a full day exploring Kaliganga at your own pace.
If you want to see the winding Dhaleshwari River, visit the New Sonakanda area of Keraniganj. Near the BSCIC Industrial Estate, you’ll find Syedpur Ferry Ghat, where you can stroll along the riverbank. From there, you can take rowboats or small motorboats for a scenic tour of the Dhaleshwari River.
Diabari by Metro Rail
Take the metro and get off at Uttara centre station, and you’ll be greeted by a vast open field—this is Diabari. The area has become home to around 100 to 150 food stalls, offering everything from tea, fritters, and samosas to seafood—you name it!
In addition to enjoying the local street food, you can take a leisurely walk around the area. Diabari also features a floating restaurant and a waterbody, where visitors can enjoy kayaking on the lake.
Wetland-ghat & Zamindar mansion
Has your city-raised teenager ever seen the vibrant charm of a rural wetland or river ghat? If your child grew up hearing stories of mysterious zamindar mansions, the Eid holiday is a perfect time to take them on a day trip to experience these places firsthand.
On the western edge of Dhaka’s Dohar upazila, lies Mainot Ghat, nestled beside the mighty Padma River. A vast sandbar spreads to the south of the ghat. Along the way, you’ll pass picturesque spots such as Lakshmi Prasad, Judge Bari, Lawyer Bari, and the Andhar Kotha—each carrying history and charm. Spend the day exploring with your family and enjoy a stunning sunset at the ghat this Eid.
One of the largest zamindar estates in Bangladesh is the Baliati Zamindar House, built by landlord Govinda Ram Saha. Located just 35 kilometers from Dhaka, in Baliati village, Saturia upazila, Manikganj, the estate spans around six acres and contains seven south-facing structures. These buildings together house over 200 rooms of various sizes. The mansion has four grand entrances, each adorned with arched lion-carved gates. The buildings are richly detailed, with four of them reflecting Gothic architecture, characteristic of the British colonial era. On the ground floor of the estate’s museum, there are 15 iron safes once used in the 18th century by the landlords to store valuables.
If you want to witness a tranquil water kingdom with lotus in full bloom and flocks of water birds in flight, visit the peaceful Ariyal Beel. It's possible to make a day trip there from Dhaka. From Gulistan, take an Ilish bus heading toward Mawa Ferry Ghat, and get off midway at Bhejbazar in Srinagar—the fare is around Tk 60. You can rent a trawler for the entire day for about Tk 1,500 to 2,000, and enjoy a serene ride through Ariyal Beel.
The 'lost city'
To date, around 100 ruined historic cities have been discovered across the world—one of them is in Bangladesh. Its name is Panam Nagar, located in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, just 33 kilometers from Dhaka.
This several-century-old city still preserves 52 historical buildings, showcasing a blend of European and Mughal architectural styles. The brick structures feature cast iron bracket ventilators and window grills, while the floors are decorated with intricate red, white, and black mosaic patterns. Most buildings contain arches, vaulted ceilings, and blue-and-white mosaic designs in the central spaces. Almost every house has its own well, and each structure echoes memories of Bengal’s rich past.
In 2003, the Bangladesh government officially declared Panam Nagar a protected heritage site. The broader region of Sonargaon, which is nearly 1,500 years old, was once one of the historic capitals of Bengal, including during the time of the Baro-Bhuiyan confederacy, when Panam Nagar served as a centre of power.
During the Eid holidays, this 'lost city' could be a delightful destination for a day trip.
*This story, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been prepared by Rabiul Islam.