Take a trip around Dhaka during the long Eid holidays

Not far from Dhaka lies a peaceful and picturesque village where you can spend the day and return to the city before evening sets in. This tranquil, green haven is called Sadullapur. To get there from anywhere in Dhaka, first head to Gabtoli Bus Terminal, then take a bus to Savar Bus Stand. From there, cross the overbridge and take the road heading east toward Birulia union.

Standing on the banks of the Turag River, Sadullapur is surrounded by flowers and greenery. The village looks like a scene from a painting, with most locals engaged in flower farming—especially the commercial cultivation of roses, which bloom across open fields. As the gentle breeze sways hundreds of rose blossoms, it creates a mesmerizing wave of colour.

During the monsoon season, the village can also be reached by boat from Dhaka. In this case, go to Mirpur Section 1, then take a bus or auto-rickshaw to the Botanical Garden gate at the embankment. From the Bottola Ghat, cross the Turag River by boat and disembark at the village’s dock. This route is also accessible by road—just cross the Birulia Bridge and take a battery-powered auto-rickshaw for about 3 to 4 kilometers to reach the colourful village of Sadullapur.