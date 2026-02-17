Narendra Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman, invites him to visit India
The Speaker of India's Lok Sabha, Om Birla, has handed over a letter sent by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Bangladesh's newly elected Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman.
In the letter, along with extending his greetings to Tarique Rahman, Narendra Modi has invited him to visit India at his earliest convenience.
India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's new government, led by Tarique Rahman, on Tuesday afternoon.
In the letter, Modi wrote, "I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the just concluded parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on your appointment as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office."
"Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity." he added.
The Indian Prime Minister also wrote, "As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity. The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation."
Narendra Modi wrote, "I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals in wide-ranging areas of connectivity, trade, technology, education, skill development, energy, healthcare, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges. As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity."
"I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," Modi added.
Later in the evening, Om Birla shared on news platform X about his courtesy meeting with Tarique Rahman, revealing that he handed over the letter from India's Prime Minister to the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
Om Birla wrote, "I have just concluded a constructive meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I handed over a personal letter from India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to him. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes and invited him to visit India at his convenience."
Regarding the meeting, India's Lok Sabha Speaker further wrote, "On behalf of the people of India, I expressed heartfelt congratulations and reiterated our commitment to deepening the enduring partnership between our two neighbouring countries."