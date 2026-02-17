Narendra Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman, invites him to visit India

The Speaker of India's Lok Sabha, Om Birla, has handed over a letter sent by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Bangladesh's newly elected Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman.

In the letter, along with extending his greetings to Tarique Rahman, Narendra Modi has invited him to visit India at his earliest convenience.

India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's new government, led by Tarique Rahman, on Tuesday afternoon.