‘US stands in support of indigenous communities and all Bangladeshis’: Embassy Charge d'Affaires

The United States has said an inclusive and just society defends the voices and rights of its most vulnerable populations.

“We stand in support of the indigenous communities and all Bangladeshis, recognizing their rich cultural heritage and invaluable contributions to the nation’s identity,” US embassy Charge d'Affaires Helen LaFave said on Monday after her meeting with the CHT adviser Supradip Chakma.

Their rights must be respected and upheld, ensuring they are free from discrimination, marginalization, and violence, she said.