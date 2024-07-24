26 killed in Saturday’s violence, 124 in four days

The government declared curfew on Friday night and army tropes were deployed around the country.

At Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday, 14 were declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The two police among the killed were assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Tourist Police, Muktadir, 48, and DMP protection division’s naik Gias Uddin. Both had head injuries. According to DMP, till Friday 167 policemen were injured, and 50 of them were under treatment in hospital.

On Saturday, the bodies brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Jatrabari and Shanir Akhra.

Those who were brought dead to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday from Jatrabari and Shanir Akhra were Imam Hasan Tayeem, 19, Jishan, 33, Yunus Ali Shaon, 25, Yusuf Miah alias Sanwar, 35, and Habib, 30, from Mirpur, Kamrul Miah, 27, from Kadamtali, Sohel, 35, from Sighboard in Narayanganj, Arif, 35, and an unidentified child, 10. Three died while under treatment. They were Bhatara’s Abdul Hannan, 32, and Shubho, 16, and Abdullah Al Abir, 23.

One of those killed on Saturday was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. The hospital records state that 10 dead bodies were taken there on Friday, though the total was more, said sources. An accurate figure was not available.