Language Movement’s importance immense in liberation struggle: Chief Adviser

In almost all countries in the world, some people of different languages or a handful of countries adopt citizenship and live for several generations, he said, adding that the language of the new country becomes a round-the-clock language in their daily lives, but still that language does not become their mother tongue.

As soon as they come together, they enthusiastically return to their original language, creating a cultural environment of their original language without even realising it, he said.

The Chief Adviser said in cities where the number of their mother tongue speakers is large, they are easily elected as mayors and city councils by majority vote. In their cities, they establish their mother tongue without hesitation, he said, adding they conduct daily government work in their mother tongue, and the police who speak their mother tongue maintain law and order in the city.

“However, as soon as they leave the city limits, they return to their new language fluently. The old citizens do not feel any resentment towards the new citizens of the city. There is no basis for the idea that learning a new language will weaken the old language. In many countries in the world, it is considered very natural for the same citizen to speak several languages fluently.

They get used to different languages from childhood. Every student is made compulsory to learn at least one different language while studying in school. Students also do it with joy. It does not occur to any of them that they will have to forget Bengali just by learning English.