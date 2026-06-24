Dhaka rejects Delhi’s explanation over Adviser Zahed’s airport incident
Bangladesh has termed India’s explanation regarding the Delhi airport incident involving Prime Minister's Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman as unsatisfactory, describing the episode as 'unfortunate and regrettable.'
Responding to questions on the remarks made by the spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson today told BSS that the explanation provided by the Indian side over the incident was not satisfactory.
The spokesperson said the Indian authorities had been duly informed through diplomatic channels in advance that Zahed Ur Rahman would lead the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
"Despite this, the incident that occurred at Delhi airport involving him was unfortunate and regrettable," said the spokesperson.
Zahed Ur Rahman was scheduled to lead the Bangladesh delegation to an IORA meeting before being prevented from proceeding through Delhi airport earlier this month.
Replying to another question regarding a comment by the India's Ministry of External Affairs on minorities in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said Bangladesh believes every state bears equal responsibility to ensure the protection of rights and security of all citizens, including minorities, living within its territory.
The spokesperson reiterated that the Bangladesh government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and ensuring the security of all citizens, including members of minority communities.