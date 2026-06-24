Dhaka rejects Delhi’s explanation over Adviser Zahed’s airport incident

Bangladesh has termed India’s explanation regarding the Delhi airport incident involving Prime Minister's Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman as unsatisfactory, describing the episode as 'unfortunate and regrettable.'

Responding to questions on the remarks made by the spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson today told BSS that the explanation provided by the Indian side over the incident was not satisfactory.

The spokesperson said the Indian authorities had been duly informed through diplomatic channels in advance that Zahed Ur Rahman would lead the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

"Despite this, the incident that occurred at Delhi airport involving him was unfortunate and regrettable," said the spokesperson.