Bangladeshi among three killed in shoot-out with police in Malaysia

Three people including a Bangladeshi have been killed in a shoot-out with the police in Malaysia Tuesday, reports Malaysian newsportal the Sun.

According to the report, three foreigners, suspected of being members of 'Centro Gang' which is believed responsible for several cases of breaking into jewellery shops, involving losses of more than RM4 million.

The shoot-out occurred at KM 17 Jalan Pekan - Kuantan bypass at about 11.30 am and ended with two Vietnamese men and a Bangladeshi, aged 36, 44 and 38 respectively, found dead in a Proton Waja car.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said a car was earlier spotted in a suspicious manner in the area of the Pahang State Development Board in Pekan by a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Selangor and Pahang police.

He said the police ordered the car to stop, but the driver sped off towards Jalan Pekan-Kuantan bypass.