Bangladesh interim govt will play vital role for long-term stability: US

"We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," the US state department spokesperson made the remark while answering queries during a regular briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of Bangladesh prime minister in the face of mass uprising on Monday, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been nominated as the head of interim government.