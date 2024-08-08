Bangladesh interim govt will play vital role for long-term stability: US
"We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," the US state department spokesperson made the remark while answering queries during a regular briefing in Washington on Wednesday.
After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of Bangladesh prime minister in the face of mass uprising on Monday, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been nominated as the head of interim government.
When asked whether there has been any contact with Yunus or others in Bangladesh, Matthew Millar said, "I don’t have any contacts to read out today. We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and we obviously have seen the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government."
When asked how do you assess more generally the stability of Bangladesh at this point, the US state department spokesperson said as you heard the Secretary say on Tuesday, any decisions that interim government makes should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people.
In reply to another question, he said, "We want to see them do so in a way that respects democratic principles."
When asked whether Sheikh Hasina will be allowed to enter the US if she chooses, Miller said, "Visa records are confidential under the US law. I can't speak of them in any way."