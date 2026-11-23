Govt’s financial predicament
Govt faces mounting fiscal pressure as spending outpaces revenue
New projects, procurement and the introduction of a new pay structure are driving up expenditure, while revenue is not growing at a corresponding rate. The debt burden is already high.
The government continues to ramp up its expenditure. While a new pay scale, fresh development projects, and new social programmes are creating additional avenues of spending, the government is also compelled to bear rising costs in foreign debt servicing and energy subsidies.
Yet even as expenditure climbs, revenue is failing to keep pace. Extracting higher revenue from traditional sources is proving difficult; rather, there is pressure to reduce taxes. Simultaneously, the country’s foreign debt burden has reached a high threshold, which means taking on excessive new borrowing risks triggering an economic crisis.
Under such circumstances, a pressing question arises: where will the government find the money?
Speaking about the situation, Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, told Prothom Alo that the government currently lacks the domestic fiscal capacity to sustain additional outlays—including launching new projects, implementing a new pay scale, and absorbing extra subsidy costs.
According to him, the government’s avenues for revenue generation are narrowing.
He further observed that the government is already struggling to meet its operating costs, arguing that launching new projects under these conditions is aimed at gaining political "mileage."
Once a project is approved, initial expenditures on offices, vehicles, and foreign trips are duly made from the government’s portion of project funding, yet the core work remains undone, Zahid Hussain stated.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed state power having won a two-thirds majority in the 13th Parliamentary Election. The budget for the 2026–27 financial year, announced by the new government last June, sets expenditure at Tk 9.38 trillion against projected revenue of Tk 6.95 trillion—leaving a deficit of Tk 2.43 trillion.
Roughly 85 per cent of revenue is generated through taxes collected by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). In the current financial year, the NBR has been tasked with collecting Tk 6.04 trillion—46 per cent higher than actual collections in the previous fiscal year. However, during the first three months of the fiscal year (July–September), the NBR managed just over 1 per cent growth in revenue collection.
Due to prevailing economic conditions, shortage in human resources, and other factors, the NBR is unable to accelerate revenue collection at the required rate. The government, however, continues to expand spending.
Escalating new expenditures
Government expenditure has jumped sharply following the introduction of a new pay scale for civil servants, raising salaries by 100 to 142 per cent. Partially implemented on 1 July, the new structure will be fully implemented from January 2028. At that point the government’s annual additional outlay on salaries and allowances will reach Tk 1 trillion (Tk 105,580 crore).
The new government has also planned to purchase 25 aircraft from the US aerospace company Boeing for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, signing a deal last April for 14 aircraft at a cost of USD 3.7 billion—approximately Tk 450 billion.
Although this sum does not require immediate payment, with deliveries scheduled between 2031 and 2035, analysts note that while loans will be available rather than direct upfront government spending, the state typically must provide sovereign guarantees. According to them, there will be issues if Biman fails to generate sufficient revenue from operating the fleet.
Meanwhile, since assuming office, the government has been approving a wave of new projects with massive allocations. Over the past nine months, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) cleared 78 new projects worth Tk 1.89 trillion.
The five costliest among them account for Tk 1.35 trillion: Metro Rail Line-5 (Gabtoli to Dasherkandi): Tk 455.03 billion; 5th Primary Education Development Programme: Tk 410.9 billion; Padma Barrage Project: Tk 344.97 billion; Construction of Long Bridges at Upazila and Union Levels: Tk 88.88 billion; Infrastructure Development Project for Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Moulvibazar districts: Tk 51.06 billion.
Of these, the Padma Barrage project will be funded entirely from the government's own coffers, while the upazila-union bridges and Sylhet region infrastructure projects carry no foreign assistance.
Fulfilling a pledge in the BNP’s election manifesto, the government rolled out the "Family Card" immediately upon taking office. While economists acknowledge the necessity of such support amidst rising poverty and economic hardship, providing Family Cards to 4.1 million households in the current fiscal year will cost roughly Tk 135 billion.
Additionally, agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000 for 1.2 to 1.3 million smallholder farmers have been waived—a measure the Ministry of Finance estimates will cost around Tk 15 billion. Another Tk 10 billion has been allocated in the budget for "Farmer Cards," with plans to distribute them to 4.25 million farmers across 100 upazilas.
Rising global energy prices further inflate state expenses. The Ministry of Finance’s budget policy statement this year warned that given volatility risks in the global energy market, prices could rise by 30 per cent in the 2026–27 financial year.
Despite raising electricity tariffs by nearly 17 per cent last June and hiking diesel prices twice by a total of Tk 35 per litre, heavy energy subsidies remain unavoidable.
At a recent press conference, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman stated that the government plans to disburse a combined Tk 480 billion in gas and electricity subsidies this fiscal year.
Foreign debt servicing costs have also climbed, placing fresh strain on budget management. The Awami League government—ousted in the July Mass Uprising in 2024—took out substantial foreign loans for mega-infrastructure projects, many of which now yield meagre returns and minimal revenue while leaving behind heavy debt obligations.
In the outgoing 2025–26 fiscal year, Bangladesh repaid USD 4.5 billion in foreign debt; in the first three months of the current fiscal year (July–September) alone, repayments hit USD 1.35 billion, with full-year servicing projected to exceed USD 5 billion.
According to Economic Relations Division (ERD) sources, annual foreign debt repayments could surpass USD 7 billion by 2030. Because these obligations are settled in US dollars, they exert direct pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Gross forex reserves, however, currently stand in a relatively healthy position, exceeding USD 36 billion at the end of October compared to roughly 24 billion two years ago.
Stagnant revenue growth
Every year, the government maps out its full-year expenditure alongside revenue targets in the national budget.
During the first three months (July–September) of the current 2026–27 financial year, the NBR’s revenue shortfall stood at Tk 418.79 billion, collecting Tk 925.17 billion against a first-quarter target of Tk 1.34 trillion (Tk 134,396 crore).
Consequently, borrowing from both domestic and external sources to cover expenditure has surged. In the first two months of the current fiscal year, government borrowing from the banking sector increased fivefold—reaching Tk 166.01 billion in July–August compared to Tk 32.56 billion during the same period last year.
Asked about project financing, State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki told Prothom Alo that economic restructuring is still underway, which explains why domestic revenue is yet to meet targets.
He, however, expressed confidence that revenue collections will pick up soon.
The state minister added that formulating new projects took some time, resulting in lower external disbursements, but insisted momentum is building and that current financing concerns are neither major nor permanent.
In practice, debt repayments are outpacing fresh project loan inflows. During the July–September quarter, Bangladesh received USD 660 million in project loans while paying out 1.35 billion—more than double—to service existing debt.
The government is actively seeking alternative financing avenues. Over the past six months, it secured USD 1 billion in budget support from the World Bank to purchase fertiliser and fuel at elevated global prices—including USD 300 million in emergency support in June to import 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser by April 2027, and USD 710 million disbursed in June for importing oil, gas, and other energy products.
The administration has also requested roughly USD 1 billion in budget support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the current fiscal year.
Furthermore, the government has initiated moves to plug financing gaps by issuing sovereign bonds on international markets, including the London and New York stock exchanges, while negotiating terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a fresh USD 4.5 billion loan package.
Mounting debt burden
To bridge fiscal deficits, the government relies on both domestic and foreign borrowing. According to a Bangladesh Bank report on domestic debt, the government's cumulative domestic debt rose to over Tk 11.53 trillion at the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year—surpassing Tk 11.5 trillion for the first time, after climbing by approximately 1.32 trillion in a single year.
Simultaneously, Bangladesh’s external debt stock has reached an all-time high. According to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026, published on 7 November, Bangladesh’s total external debt—encompassing both public and private sector obligations—stood at USD 113.43 billion at the end of 2025, equivalent to Tk 14 trillion at prevailing exchange rates.
Having stood at USD 38.77 billion in 2015, Bangladesh’s external debt stock has tripled over the past decade.
Analysts note that Bangladesh’s debt-to-GDP ratio hovers around 40 per cent, which remains within bearable thresholds. However, they caution that unless tax collection and export earnings are substantially boosted, this trajectory could become a serious cause for concern in the future.
Economists are placing particular emphasis on structural tax reform, given Bangladesh’s dismal revenue-to-GDP ratio.
According to IMF figures, Bangladesh’s tax-to-GDP ratio stood at 8.34 per cent in 2024—compared to 20 per cent in India, 13 per cent in Pakistan, 14 per cent in Sri Lanka, and 27 per cent in Bhutan.
Economist Zahid Hussain stressed that reforms to boost revenue collection are imperative, warning that there is no alternative to expanding domestic income.
He further said that continuing to rely on borrowing will only compound the nation’s debt burden in the years ahead.