The government continues to ramp up its expenditure. While a new pay scale, fresh development projects, and new social programmes are creating additional avenues of spending, the government is also compelled to bear rising costs in foreign debt servicing and energy subsidies.

Yet even as expenditure climbs, revenue is failing to keep pace. Extracting higher revenue from traditional sources is proving difficult; rather, there is pressure to reduce taxes. Simultaneously, the country’s foreign debt burden has reached a high threshold, which means taking on excessive new borrowing risks triggering an economic crisis.

Under such circumstances, a pressing question arises: where will the government find the money?

Speaking about the situation, Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, told Prothom Alo that the government currently lacks the domestic fiscal capacity to sustain additional outlays—including launching new projects, implementing a new pay scale, and absorbing extra subsidy costs.

According to him, the government’s avenues for revenue generation are narrowing.

He further observed that the government is already struggling to meet its operating costs, arguing that launching new projects under these conditions is aimed at gaining political "mileage."