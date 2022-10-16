More than 52pc of SMEs paid bribes to receive govt service: Study

More than 52 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) paid a bribe to avail essential services at various government offices in the year preceding Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.

These services includes acquiring and renewing licenses, using public utilities, obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN), and obtaining a Value Added Tax (VAT) certificate.

The Center for Governance Studies (CGS), in partnership with the Center for International Business Enterprise (CIPE), has recently surveyed the current status of the SME sector of Bangladesh.

The survey was conducted among 800 nationally representative SMEs, including 400 manufacturing and 400 service sector enterprises.

The study was carried out between mid-October and mid-December 2021, and the finding are published on CGS’ and CIPE’s websites.