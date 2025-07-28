Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, declaring that Bangladesh will not allow any terrorist group to operate within its borders.

"Combating terrorism is our top priority. We have zero tolerance for terrorism in Bangladesh. We will exert every effort to eliminate terrorists from our soil," said the chief adviser.

Professor Yunus made these remarks during a meeting with US Charge d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.