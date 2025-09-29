National workshop held on inclusive social services for key populations and PLHIV

A national workshop on the integration of HIV prevention and care within child protection and social service systems was held in Dhaka today, Monday. The event, led by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), UNAIDS, and UNICEF Bangladesh, took place at the Melaghor 1, Auditorium of DGHS, says a press release.

Professor Dr. Sheikh Sayidul Haque, Additional Director General (Planning and Development) of DGHS inaugurated the workshop.

Dr. Saima Khan, the Country Director of UNAIDS Bangladesh, co-chaired the workshop alongside Dr. Zubaida Nasreen, Deputy Director of the National AIDS/STD Control Program at DGHS, Professor Dr. Sheikh Sayidul Haque, Additional Secretaryl, and the Director General (Planning and Development) from DGHS.